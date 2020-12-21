NewsDay senior court reporter succumbs to kidney ailment

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

NewsDay senior court reporter Charles Laiton (48) died Monday mid-morning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Sophia Chalenga, a close relative, confirmed the sad development adding that Laiton passed on around 11 am.

“He was not well after being diagnosed with a kidney ailment and we took him to Harare Hospital where he was admitted and discharged last week.

“However, his health deteriorated again last Friday and he was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and was placed in a Covid-19 isolation ward, ” she said.

Meanwhile, Laiton joined Alpha Media Holdings publishers of NewsDay, The Independent and The Standard in June 2010 as a reporter rising through the ranks to the position of senior court reporter.

Prior to joining the media, he worked as a court interpreter and rose through the ranks to become principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province.