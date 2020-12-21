Mvula gets Warriors call-up

By Eddie Chikamhi

After dropping Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani in his CHAN squad, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has turned to the Harare giants again for their new goalkeeper, Taimon Mvula, as a replacement.

Mvula was called up for further assessment by Zimbabwe coach Logarusic after he impressed him in a practice match played between the Glamour Boys and the CHAN-bound Warriors at the National Sports Stadium B arena last Friday.

The Warriors technical team also extended invitations to Bulawayo Chiefs players, Farai Matare and Shadreck Nyahwa, after Saturday’s sparring session with the Ninjas.

They played their last practice game with Herentals yesterday before the players were released for the Christmas break.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said the team will regroup on December 27 and resume the second phase of preparations the following day.

“The coach has been assessing the players in this first phase of the preparations and he has been impressed by new players that were called in for further assessment.

“There were also one or two from Herentals who also excited the coach and, unfortunately there was no announcement since we are breaking camp for Christmas holidays.

“The coaches are going to sit down during the break and come up with the travelling squad, which means we resume camp on December 27, there will be 23 players,” said Mpandare.

Zimbabwe are expected to register their final squad at least 10 days before the start of the tournament scheduled for January 16 in Cameroon.

The CHAN tournament is exclusively for players plying their trade in the domestic league.

However, head coach Zdravko Logarusic and his technical team have faced a big challenge assembling and preparing a competitive side since local football failed to kick-off this year because of Covid-19.

The Warriors began their training camp in Harare two week ago.

The training camp has been headlined by Logarusic chopping and changing the team at every turn ever since they started engaging in practice games with Premier Soccer League teams.

Apart from Mvula, Nyahwa and Matare, other beneficiaries of the adjustments include Denver Mukamba, Talent Chamboko, Carlos Mavhurume, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo and Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye.

Those dropped include Phenias Bamusi, Valentine Musarurwa, William Manondo, Collins Duwa, Xolani Ndlovu, Valentine Kadonzvo, Chinani, Ishmael Wadi and Juan Mutudza.

The Warriors played their last practice match against Herentals and lost 0-1 at the National Sports Stadium B arena yesterday.

They were involved in a 1-1 stalemate with Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

The Warriors squad was hit by injuries to Hachiro, Leeroy Mavunga, Peter Muduhwa and King Nadolo, who had to take an MRI scan to determine the extent of his ankle knock.

Nadolo is expected to begin rehab in a week’s time, before the announcement of the final squad of 23 players.

“We have been given a report by the doctors that most of these guys should be okay by the time we resume camp.

“There was a bit of a concern about Nadolo, who had a swollen ankle, but MRI scans showed that the injury was not as serious as originally feared.

“He is getting better by the day. The coaches are also closely monitoring Partson Jaure.

“Remember he had a serious head injury in a car accident this year and they have been observing the situations where he had to use of his head,” said Mpandare.

The CHAN tournament begins on January 16 and ends on February 7 in Cameroon. The Warriors are in Group A along with hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali.

They will get the ball rolling in the opening match against the hosts, the Indomitable Lions, on January 16.

They will then face the Stallions of Burkina Faso, in the second game, and conclude their group games against the Malian Eagles. The Herald