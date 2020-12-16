Police warn of car-jackers

Police have warned motorists in Harare to be wary of a group of car-jackers operating at traffic lights around the city, especially at night.

Motorists have been falling prey to criminals smashing vehicle windows at some intersections then snatching cellphones, bags and other valuables.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Monday said last week a Harare man lost his vehicle to four suspected car-jackers when he stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection of Leopold Takawira Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

He was assaulted and driven to Wingate Golf Club near Pomona, where he was dumped by the robbers. Investigations are in progress.

Asst-Comm Nyathi said police will continue carrying out patrols and will blitz some of the intersections to get rid of criminal elements.

Last week, the police arrested five suspects after they found them in possession of a pick-up truck believed to have been stolen in South Africa, while a Bulawayo woman lost her vehicle to thieves while attending a funeral after she had left the keys in the ignition.

The five, who were arrested after being found with the Toyota Hilux single cab were intercepted along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road last week after the vehicle had run out of fuel.

Police discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in South Africa and smuggled into the country without any documentation.

The suspects are still assisting police with investigations and police have since engaged their South African counterparts on the case.

The white Toyota Hilux single cab was stolen in South Africa on December 3 and driven to Zimbabwe and police managed to arrest the five suspects at Mazunga area, along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. The Herald.