New Mimosa boss targets cost control

By Patrick Chitumba

Newly appointed Mimosa Mining Company general manager, Engineer Stephen Ndiyamba, says the platinum producer is looking at investing towards improved operational efficiencies to enhance cost containment in order to boost production,

The company is already carrying out feasibility studies to optimise its processes, while plans are underway to develop a new shaft to lengthen the life of its operations.

Eng Ndiyamba was appointed last month following the sudden death of his predecessor Engineer Alex Mushonhiwa in September.

“We are currently carrying out feasibility studies to optimise our processing plant and improve on efficiencies and productivity.

“We are also carrying out feasibility studies for the development of a new shaft at our North Hill deposit as we seek to lengthen the life of our operations,” he said.

Among the projects that are geared towards sustaining the business at the current operating level will be the establishment of a new Tailings Storage Facility as the current one nears the end of its life.

“Our aim is to provide a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, achieve and maintain zero-harm in all our operations and to minimise our impact on the environment,” said Eng Ndiyamba.

“Mimosa has a high-performance culture and we are fortunate that we have a very able and excellent team in place with a clear focus on the pillars of safety, production and cost.

“We will continue to pursue strategies that ensure employees are well looked after.”

He said Mimosa Mines would keen its focus in the lowest cost quartile of platinum producers as this gives the firm a competitive edge during periods of low metal prices.

“Our plans include relentless focus on cost reduction initiatives and continuous improvements in efficiencies across our value chain.

“We will continue to focus on these critical issues, while ensuring that other pillars of our high performance . . . are maintained,” said Eng Ndiyamba.

“We pride ourselves on an excellent safety record and achievements underpinned by our accreditation to ISO14001 and ISO 45001 standards.

“As we move forward, we will continue to identify and implement best practice initiatives in our various areas of safety and production.”

He said the Zvishavane-based miner was ceased with meeting short to medium-term objectives of meeting performance targets, while timely and cost effectively working on various growth and sustainability projects.

Eng Ndiyamba is not new to the company as he has worked at Mimosa since 2008 and rose through the ranks.

He also worked for several mining companies in areas of operations, processing plants, research and development and project management.

Eng Ndiyamba studied Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated in 1989 on a Wankie Colliery Scholarship.

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with Nottingham Trent University Business School. Born in Nyazura, the former Mzilikazi Primary and High Schools boy, has also served on various boards including the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, the Zimbabwe School of Mines and Southern Africa Institution of Mining and Metallurgy. The Herald.