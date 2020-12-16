DeMbare score big outside the field

By Tadious Manyepo

The 2020 Premiership season might have been wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic, a raging ailment that has also claimed several lives in the football fraternity, but that has not stopped a reconfigured Dynamos to make a huge statement on the other side of the game.

The Glamour Boys have struggled to make an impact on the field of play in the past two seasons spending the better parts of the terms battling for their lives.

But coach Tonderai Ndiraya had assembled a strong-looking side early this year with the former Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer drafting in more than 11 new players before the season was called off due to the pandemic.

While the year has largely been quiet due to lack of field action, Dynamos took advantage of the lull to put their structures in order and fill several Club Licensing gaps.

While other teams like CAPS United have lost their principal sponsors due to the Covid-19-induced hardships, Dynamos have managed to retain their financial partners, Gold Leaf Tobacco, while welcoming a US$300 000 kit sponsorship deal with Looks as well.

Instead of giving excuses like their counterparts, Dynamos have embarked on several outreach programmes, keeping their vibe and relationship with their supporters intact.

Dynamos spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, said her team saw a window of opportunity to enhance their visibility even at a time when the game is not active.

“We have had several community outreach programmes during this lockdown. In our effort to support the Mbare Community, we partnered with our all-weather sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco to donate food hampers to the needy member of that community,” said Mangunda.

“We have had so many initiatives, doing outreach programmes in Tynwald, Budiriro and Msasa. Just last weekend we also provided some section of our supporters in Glen Norah, who identify themselves as “MaDembare,” with some kits while they go about their hairdressing business.

“Basically, we realised that Dynamos is a big club and they have a lot of supporters in all parts of the country who we know have been deprived of action for the whole of the year so this is just a way to remind them that we are still there and we value them. We have decided to keep in touch with them.

“We have always and will always try to reach out to our supporters so that we remain in touch at a time when we are not able to meet them at the stadiums.

“In all these outreach programmes, we have tried to give our fans the opportunity to interact with the players so that we build and enhance the bond that exists between these two inseparable sets of people.

“A lot has happened at Dynamos but we are in that phase where things have taken a different direction with the current administration which we have at Dynamos at the moment. A lot has been said about the team and a lot has happened too but in the last two years, things have taken a different direction and more is still to come.

“We appreciate our supporters and the people in general. You may have seen that we have tried to give some of our legends the replicas which are on sale throughout the country right now just as a way to appreciate them.

“We have given the replicas to the likes of Desmond Maringwa and Murape Murape, among others. Our legends are still part of us, they are still part of the family and we value their input,” Mangunda said.

Dynamos’ partnership with Belgian side KV Mechelen has also seen them receiving top-of-the range scientific equipment to be used in training. The Herald