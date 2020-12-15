High Court stops MDC-T extraordinary congress after Bhebhe challenge

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

The Bulawayo High Court has granted an application for an interdict by MDC-T acting national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe to stop the party from holding its much awaited extraordinary congress until an application for review of his expulsion is settled.

Bhebhe recently approached the High Court seeking an interdict to stop his party from expelling him.

This comes after the party’s interim leader Thokozani Khupe suspended Bhebhe from his position on 29 October before he was expelled by the national council over allegations of “grossly violating the constitution of the party by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T.”

In his application to the High Court, Bhebhe said his suspension violated Section 68 of the country’s Constitution.

The High Court in a judgement dated December 11, stopped the holding of the extraordinary congress until Bhebhe’s matter is finalised.

“Pending the determination of Applicant’s application for review filed under cover of case numbers HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents be and are hereby interdicted from convening a Congress to elect the 3rd Respondent’s President.

“As a consequence of the order in (1) above, the 3rd Respondent’s President scheduled for the 19th of December, 2020, be and is hereby held in abeyance, till Applicant’s application for review filed under covers of case numbers HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20 are determined,” read part of the court paper.

The extraordinary congress was only expected to have a single agenda of electing the party leader and members of the National Standing Committee (NSC).

Bhebhe has also thrown his hat in the ring for party president in the forthcoming congress meant to replace late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February 2014.