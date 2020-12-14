Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Twitter reacts to the passing of Sundowns and Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha

By Eshlin Vedan

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following a horrific car accident.

Bafana Bafana’s Motjeka Madisha in action during their international friendly match against Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in October this year. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Madisha’s sudden death at the age of 25 has left many in the soccer community shocked, especially as it came just over two weeks following the passing of his former team-mate Anele Ngcongca, also in a car accident.

After starting his professional career with M Tigers FC in 2014, Madisha went on to play for Highlands Park where he proved his credibility in the top-flight. It took just a year before he earned a move to local football giants Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Madisha’s death has left the entire country shocked. The 13 times capped Bafana Bafana international was set to become a first-team regular in the national team.

Rival clubs and local personalties took to social media platform Twitter to express their sympathies.  AFP.

