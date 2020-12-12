Anglican Bishop arrested on allegations of ‘corruptly’ firing priest

By Clayton Masekesa | Zim Morning Post |

MUTARE – Controversial Anglican Diocese of Manicaland bishop Eric Ruwona on Thursday appeared at the Mutare Magistrate Court facing corruption charges.

Ruwona, who spent Wednesday night in police cells, appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Rich Ramaboea, facing charges of contravening Section 14(2) (c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 9:16.

He was granted ZW$10 000 bail and remanded to December 30 for trial.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday night arrested Ruwona on allegations of corruptly firing a priest who had availed information over a case concerning the theft of a motor vehicle.

Gilbert Sambona, a priest, was the complainant in the matter and Ruwona was represented by Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga and Maanda Associates.

Mutare District State Prosecutor told the court that sometime in 2018, ZACC received a report on allegations of theft of trust property against Ruwona and four other accomplices, Samuel Magada, Kuziwa Sagwete, Daniel Nemumba and Ashel Mutungura.

Said Mutyasira: “ZACC investigators come to Mutare to investigate the reported case and recorded a statement from Sambona. The statement covered evidence of how a church vehicle which was in the custody of Sambona was sold by Ruwona and his accomplices.”

In a State case, it is reported that on November 14, 2018, Sambona was subpoenaed to testify at the Mutare Magistrates’ Courts against Ruwona.

“Soon after testifying against the accused person, the bishop threatened the complainant with termination of his employment,” said Mutyasira.

“On November 19, 2018, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from a UK registered number stating that he had been fired from the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland and the number had Ruwona’s profile picture and his friends,” Mutyasira continued.

“On December 13, 2018 Sambona received a letter from Ruwona notifying him that his licence as a priest had been revoked in terms of Canon 16(2) of the constitution and Canon of Church of the Province of Central Africa,” Mutyasira added.

The court was further told that on February 5 2019 Sambona allegedly wrote a letter to Ruwona objecting to the revocation of his licence.

On March 11 2019 Sambona’s lawyers wrote a letter to Ruwona formally lodging an objection to the revocation of the complainant’s licence citing that the statement and evidence given by the complainant to the police were not false and the fact that Ruwona was acquitted does not make Sambona statement false.

Mutyasira said Ruwona ceased paying Sambona’s salary as from 2018 to date and kicked him out of the church accommodation and gave it to another priest.

“The accused person being the bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland acted in a manner calculated or likely to prejudice the complainant because he had given information to ZACC concerning the theft of a motor vehicle,” said Mutyasira.

The controversial Ruwona is not new at courts as he has a pending fraud case at the same courts, after he allegedly secured loans worth US$700 000 for personal use using church property as collateral security.