Khupe spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni acquitted of rape charges

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has been acquitted of rape charges by Bulawayo Magistrate Sibongile Marondeze.

Phugeni (44) was facing charges of raping a minor in 2018 but due to lack of evidence, the recently instituted senator has been acquitted.

Magistrate Marondedze had been told that during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent.

Phugeni however denied the charge and had claimed political victimization. However the minor’s mother was fuming after the acquittal of Phugeni;

“It’s very painful. Words alone cannot explain my hurt, anger and disappointment. That was an unfair judgment. How can somebody rape a 14-year-old child and say it was consensual?

“I will not rest till I find justice for my daughter. People cannot abuse their positions of authority to violate our kids and women in general,” she said.

“Her behaviour changed, she started sleeping out and getting drunk. She would refuse to disclose what was going on in her life, save to say that ’my problems are piling up’. She disclosed the rape ordeal after I threatened to beat her up for untoward behaviour,” the mother said.

Phugeni’s lawyer Kholwani Ngwenya said: “The evidence by the complainant and her mother was manifestly unreliable as it was discredited and could not prove a prima facie offence on a charge of rape that the accused person was facing. He was thus found not guilty and acquitted.”