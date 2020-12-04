Zifa to hold congress on 19 December

Zifa says its 57th congress will be held on December 19 at a venue to be advised.In a circular dated December 2, 2020, and signed by Zifa competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela, the national association informed members that in preparation for the congress, the formal convocation will be made in writing at least 15 days before the event today as stipulated by Article 26, Paragraph 3 of the Zifa constitution.

The convocation contains the agenda, the Zifa president’s activity report, the financial statements and the auditors’ report as well as any other relevant documents.

Although Zifa correctly spells out that the convocation would be made in writing today, at least 15 days before the congress, the association violated its own statutes by not giving the required notice.

Article 26, Paragraph 2 of the Zifa constitution spells out that “the members shall be notified (of an ordinary congress) in writing at least 60 days in advance”.

Gwesela did not explain why the constitutionally required 60-day notice wasn’t sent to the Zifa affiliates to enable them to adequately prepare for the congress by consulting widely with all their members to properly represent their views at the annual general meeting.

“If you have any questions regarding to the 57th Zifa congress, please do not hesitate to contact the Zifa general secretariat. Any member that is under suspension at the start of the congress or that has failed to comply with the provisions of the Zifa constitution (art. 21(1) and (art 21(4) shall be suspended from voting at the congress,” reads the Zifa circular. The Chronicle.