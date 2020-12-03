Chigumba in messy divorce, abandons wife for bartender – ZMP

By Hardlife Samuwi | Zim Morning Post |

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba’s former husband and top businessman Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr) is embroiled in a messy divorce with his estranged wife Chido Chigumba (nee Chimutanda), Zim Morning Post can exclusively reveal.

Chigumba (Jnr) is son to former Zanu PF legislator Christopher Chigumba and has interests in mining and petroleum industry.

The divorce matter is being heard at the High Court and this publication has it on solid ground that Chigumba (Jnr) abandoned his wife and customarily married Ashley Bofu, whom he met at an upmarket joint Pablos nightclub where she worked as a bartender.

“Mac was smitten with love for the bartender and they started dating.

“He frequented the club and that’s when Ashley caught his eye.

“At one time his wife stormed in the club acting on a tip off and they clashed with Ashley.

“Mac (Chigumba jnr) defended Ashley and said she was just a friend and Chido believed him until things were to later take a new twist and Mac abandoned her at the matrimonial house, leaving her and their three children,” revealed our impeccable source.

“He also exposed her to emotional abuse and at one time he had the audacity to invite Ashley to one of their children’s birthday party,” added our source.

The divorce proceedings were prolonged because of some sticking issues that the two parties are failing to reach common ground in terms of property sharing.

Chido is staying at the Greendale house where services of a maid and driver were enlisted for her, our source revealed.

Zim Morning Post understands that Chigumba (Jnr) is building a house for Ashley in Chegutu.

“He is actually building a house for Ashley in Chegutu and construction started after he paid lobola for her. Ashley is pregnant and she is happy to be a Chigumba,” said our source.

Zim Morning Post understands that the divorce proceedings are still underway; meaning that Chigumba(Jnr) and Chido’s marriage still subsists.

His marriage to Ashley therefore leaves the former Pablos Nightclub bartender liable to adultery damages since the estranged couple (Chigumba (Jnr) and Chido) were married under Marriage Act Chapter 5:11.

The couple sired three children.

Chigumba (Jnr) also sired four children with his first wife Zec boss Priscilla (Chigumba).

The couple ‘reunited’ in July last year at the occasion of their daughter Mukai’s birthday party after at least two decades.

Zim Morning Post this week sought comments from both parties and they confirmed the development.

“Who is your source, I prefer living a private life and don’t want anything to do with this.

“Of course we had our differences with my husband but it’s between us and not for the public.

“Please, I do not want this drama, leave us alone,” said Chido.

Chigumba Jnr simply questioned why this publication was interested in the matter.

“What is your interest in this case anyway,” he said. Zim Morning Post