Mai Titi joins forces with Awilo Longomba on new song “A life to Regret”

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian and musician Felistas Murata affectionately known as Mai Titi is breaking grounds in the music scene as she is set to release a song featuring Congolese superstar Awilo Longomba.

Mai Titi revealed the good news on her social media platforms writing;

“Trust me Zimbabwe you are not ready for this one. If you are a fan of Awilo drop a comment, if you are a fan of Mai Titi drop a comment. Countdown”

The song is titled “A life to regret” and according to Mai Titi, it will be dropping very soon.

The song was produced by UK-based production house, BJB Films.

BJB Films (Billy Jeremiah Brown Films) previously reached an agreement with Mai Titi for her to feature on their upcoming romantic/action film alongside internationally acclaimed artistes Demarco, Benny-Demus as well as Awilo Longomba.