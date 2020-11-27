Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

Police have impounded 24 310 non-Zupco kombis and pirate taxis countrywide for continuing to carry passengers and violating Covid-19 national lockdown regulations.

Unregistered vehicles, which have sometimes been used by robbers preying on unsuspecting hitch-hikers, are also being targeted.

So far, police have impounded 9 841 unregistered vehicles and arrested 1 942 people and businesspeople for violating the Liquor Act.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the crackdown will continue until there was sanity.

He urged members of the public to observe Covid-19 regulations and said those found on the wrong side of the law would be arrested.

“Members of the public are advised to observe the Covid-19 regulations and other enactments.”

Meanwhile, in Harare Province, 6 254 transport operators who broke the law have so far been arrested, while 20 889 people were arrested for not wearing face masks.

Most of the suspects were released after paying fines ranging between $500 and $20 000.

In an interview yesterday, acting Harare provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachii said between November 18 and 25, they arrested 1 865 people for not wearing masks, while 725 were transport operators.

He said they were conducting operations in the city, as well as crime awareness campaigns urging people to observe national lockdown regulations.

“What we have observed is that most people are not wearing their face masks properly,” said Asst Insp Chazovachii.

“Most of them only cover their chin, leaving the mouth and the nose, which is against the regulations. This, however, poses a danger to other people and even to themselves.

“Some also carry their masks in handbags and pockets and only put them on when they meet police on patrol. We will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law.”

Asst Insp Chazovachii warned some transport operators who were operating outside the law that they risked having their vehicles impounded.

He said most of them were operating public transport without exemption or outside the Zupco franchise and urged them to follow the normal procedures for them to operate.

Asst Insp Chazovachii said police were working with other relevant stakeholders targeting such operators. The Herald