Highlanders to unveil new kit

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders will unveil their new kit at an event that will be livestreamed on the club’s social media platforms this afternoon.

Bosso’s launch comes four days after their chief rivals Dynamos unveiled a three-year kit sponsorship deal worth US$300 000 with United Kingdom-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer On The Ball Looks.

Highlanders had been working on designs of their kit since the beginning of the year and started posting teasers of the final product in July, starting with the socks on July 8 in a tweet titled ‘Fortune favours the brave’.

On August 7, the club posted an all-black kit captioned ‘With each passing day, we are edging closer to our much anticipated Barbourfields reunion. How much do you miss eMagumeni?’

The last post of the kit designs, the home, away and third strip was posted on August 9. The caption simply read; ‘We miss invading Rufaro, the only stadium that makes us feel away from home a bit’.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said details of the kit deal are reserved for today’s function.

“This is a media launch and we don’t want to steal the thunder. It (kit launch) will be live-streamed on social media. We would have launched our kit earlier had the season started, but now with the supposed mini-tournament that authorities are working on, we feel this is the right time to unveil our kit,” said Dube.

Chronicle Sport can reveal that Bosso have been engaging top retailers with branches nationwide to sell their replica jerseys, which are expected in the country in two weeks’ time. The Chronicle