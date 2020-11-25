Moira Knight publicly attacks Seh Calaz’s bedroom performance

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zim dancehall chanter Seh Calaz’s baby mama Moira knight has got tongues wagging with her post that seems to be a direct jab to his ex husband. Knight who had a nasty breakup with her husband has thrown what could be the final punch to the couple’s public fight.

Posting a picture on her Instagram stories Moira said: “Nobody cheats like a man who doesn’t perform well in bed. He just goes around broadcasting his disability.”

Adding to that she confirmed that she was talking about her relationship experience.

She captioned her statement saying, “I can confirm this damn true absolute fact.”

She also posted another puzzling status saying, “A lot of things zvaimbopotsa zvandiuraya don’t affect me anymore, infact I laugh most of the time especially kuti ndaizvinetserei all these years.

“Guys God created vanhu Zillion for a reason, there’s enough men to go round, if not you can make a plan ne varipo. Don’t catch feelings pa zvinhu zvausina ku creater. Like zveku cheatwa izvi zvinowanikwa guys.”

Moira recently had a fall out with her husband Seh Calaz on allegations that he was cheating and was out of control and damaged their home’s property. The two went about insulting each other on social media.

Contacted for a comment about her post Moiras chose not to respond. Nehanda Radio