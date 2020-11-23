Former Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca dies in horror car crash

By Sunni Upal | The Sun |

South African football is in mourning after former international defender Anele Ngcongca was killed in a car crash.

The 33-year-old suffered fatal injuries during a horror smash in the early hours of this morning, reports in South Africa say.

He played 50 times for his country between 2009 and 2016 including at the 2010 World Cup.

The right-back made over 200 appearances for Belgian side Genk over a nine-year spell in European football.

They led the tributes on social media after his tragic passing.

A Genk statement read: “We heard the tragic news about Genkie Anele Ngcongca. He died in a car accident.

“In total Anele played no fewer than 279 games for KRC Genk. Our thoughts are with family and friends of our South African ex-player. RIP Anele.”

Ngcongca most recently played for Mamelodi Sundowns – a South African top-flight side based in Tshwane just outside Johannesburg.

South African reports say he was in Durban to sign a one-year loan agreement with AmaZulu.

He won three league titles in South Africa and one in Belgium in addition to his stellar international career.