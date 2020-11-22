Khupe uses Zanu-PF military coup notes to silence rival Bhebhe

Bulawayo based human rights activist, Mbuso Fuzwayo has accused MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe of using Zanu PF tactics to silence the dissent following the expulsion of the party’s organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe

Bhebhe, one of the candidates vying for the party’s presidency which fell vacant following the death of the late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, was expelled by the MDC-T national council last Saturday.

Reports claim that Bhebhe’s expulsion was triggered by a recent accusation he directed at Khupe and the national chairperson Morgen Komichi of wiping out $7 million in party funds.

Fuzwayo however, said Bhebhe was being silenced. He accused Khupe and her party of using the same tactics used by Zanu PF to ouster late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017.

“It is unfortunate that those who claim to be democrats and constitutionalists can be found to be using Zanu PF tactics of silencing opponents through suspensions or expulsions. How was he allowed to contest and how do you expel a competitor if you are a democrat?

“These guys are clearly copying the Zanu PF script that if you are losing in internal elections, you use the army like what happened in 2017. This is exactly what these guys have done.

“If they were really democrats, voters were supposed to have rejected Bhebhe, not those whom he is competing with. That is gross abuse of positions,” Fuzwayo said.

Last week, polling agents representing Bhebhe, Elias Mudzuri, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and Komichi boycotted the Bulawayo province’s extraordinary nomination process citing massive electoral fraud by Khupe.