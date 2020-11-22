George Clooney to give pals US$1m each

George Clooney has decided he did not want his closest pals to wait for the US$1 million (£800 000) each he had bequeathed them in his will.

The 59-year-old actor, who has been named British GQ’s Man of the Year, told the publication his family and friends are the most important things to him and revealed he decided to share his wealth because “without them, I do not have any of this”.

“We are all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they are all in the will,” he went on, asking: “So why the **** am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

The star admitted that while in recent years he has become a real family man, he was reluctant to marry or have children until he met his wife, Amal, whom he married in 2014.

“For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I would be like, ‘Are you kidding me?’

And now suddenly I am the guy with the kid, you know?” he shared.

“I was like, ‘I am never getting married. I am not gonna have kids. I am gonna work. I have got great friends, my life is full, I am doing well’,” he mused.

The “Descendants” star, who now parents twins Ella and Alexander (3) with his barrister wife, reflected: “I would never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.” —Wires

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has jetted off to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration.

The 38-year-old singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari took a private jet for “a little trip to paradise,” with the “Hold It Against Me” star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration,” she captioned a photo of her and Sam in front of the plane while wearing face coverings.

Britney also posted a photo of her sitting on the jet, as well as shots of the fruit platter she made on board, alongside the caption, “I am doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment … PS … I wanted to get creative.”

She went on to share a couple of cute selfies of the pair when they arrived in Maui, just over two weeks ahead of her birthday on December 2. The vacation comes amid a turbulent year for the star, who has been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator. Earlier this month, she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed, despite alleging the pop superstar is “afraid” of him.

According to reports, the “Piece of Me” hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs. Wires.