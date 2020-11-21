Man loses US$48k in fake nostro transfer deal

By Prosper Dembedza

Two suspected bogus police officers yesterday appeared in court on allegations of robbing an unsuspecting man of his US$48 000 in a fake nostro transfer deal.

Nokhuthula Sadomba(27) and Patson Mudube (37) were facing robbery charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga and were remanded in custody to Monday for their bail application.

The court heard that on Wednesday Sadomba and Mudube, acting with accomplices who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the man who was looking for a transfer deal to swop his US dollars in cash for US dollars in his nostro account.

It is alleged that the accomplices of the two accused approached the man pretending as if they had funds for a nostro transfer and were in need of cash.

They allegedly accompanied the complainant to Avondale where they met yet another accomplice who pretended as to be the one who would make the transfer between nostro accounts.

The court heard that they all climbed into the complainant’s vehicle to do the transaction but then Sadomba and Mudumbe came, identified themselves as police officers, and told the complainant that he was under arrest for illegal dealing in foreign currency.

It is the State’s case that Sadomba and Mudumbe handcuffed the complainant and said they needed to go to the police station.

They allegedly drove to the Avenues and threatened the complainant before jumping into their getaway car and speeding off with the US$48 000 in cash. The Herald.