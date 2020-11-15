Lawyers work on Ginimbi estate

Thousands of people, among them local and international dignitaries yesterday descended on Domboshava, Mashonaland East to bid farewell to Harare businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

The popular socialite died last Sunday in a horrific accident after his Rolls Royce sports vehicle collided with a Honda Fit in Borrowdale. His three friends, Michelle Amuli, Lumumba Karim (from Malawi) and Alichia Adams (from Mozambique) also died in the accident when the Rolls Royce exploded after the crash. He was however, removed from the vehicle by onlookers before the fire became intense, but died before being taken to hospital.

Top Nigerian musician Davido headlined the A-list of international and local celebrities that attended the burial. Affectionately known as Ginimbi, Kadungure (36) was buried amid pomp and fanfare at his palatial Domboshava mansion.

The usually sleepy settlement of Domboshava was turned into a sea of expensive vehicles as the Who’s Who of Harare paid their last respects to the socialite.

Among those in attendance were senior Government officials, businesspeople, celebrities and ordinary people. Several guests reportedly flew in from different countries within and outside Africa.

The majority of the people in attendance paid glowing tributes to Ginimbi, whom they described as an astute businessman. Others said they had learnt a lot from him in terms of entrepreneurship.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire said Ginimbi was an inspiration to the youths.

“He was a man of vision, a man who loved his fun and a man who inspired the poor. He lived his life to the fullest and he became the envy of many not just because of his lifestyle but because of his astuteness as a businessman. Many youths have a lot to learn from him and they will definitely miss him.”

Musician King 98 said Ginimbi had helped him to build his career.

“Ginimbi introduced me to important contacts, among them Nigerian musician Davido. He was humble, down to earth and sincere,” King 98 said.

There has been mounting speculation on the value of Ginimbi’s wealth and how it is going to be distributed given that he was not married and reportedly had no children.

In an interview with our Harare Bureau, Ginimbi’s lawyer Mr Brighton Pabwe said details concerning the late socialite’s estate would be revealed in due course.

“We are waiting for the entire legal team to make the necessary arrangements. Perhaps by next week we will be having more information,” said Mr Pabwe who is working with top Harare lawyer Mr Jonathan Samkange.

According to Mr Pabwe, Ginimbi’s fortune will not be distributed “anytime soon.”

“It’s a long process. Interested parties will be called to a meeting and from there, we are going to map the way forward,” Mr Pabwe said. The Sunday News