Khupe spokesperson steps down after being accused of rape

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has stepped down after what he described as “false and politically influenced” rape allegations.

In a letter seen by Nehanda Radio, dated November 13, Phugeni requested for leave arguing that he needed to finish the court case.

“As you know that I am defending myself in court against malicious, politically motivated charges; I am therefore requesting a leave of absence from November 13, 2020 to the conclusion of the aforementioned court process, I will be back at my desk with my full attention to the information and publicity department as always,” Phugeni said.

Phugeni (44) last week Tuesday appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last week facing a rape charge.

Magistrate Marondedze was told that during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent.

The recently instituted senator however denied the charge of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and he was remanded out of custody to November 13 for continuation of trial. Nehanda Radio