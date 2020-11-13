Another Makore brother arrested over boy’s murder

Thanks Makore (56) has been arrested in connection with the ritual murder of his nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Jnr), with allegations that he was given the boy’s head and arms.

Makore of Damofalls was arrested on Tuesday in Harare and has since appeared before a Mutoko magistrate, who remanded him in custody.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police efforts were now concentrated on locating the boy’s head and arms.

Recent police investigations into the boy’s ritual murder revealed that an 11-year-old boy from Nyamutumbu Village was paid US$5 to lure Tapiwa Makore (Jnr) from his parents’ garden to his uncle’s homestead.

The uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), allegedly gave the boy US$5 plus a T-shirt for the role he played, before warning him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The boy handed over the money to his mother who kept the secret. The uncle, together with his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba are in remand prison pending the murder trial. Police investigations have revealed that the 11-year-old was sent by both Makore (Snr) and Shamba to lure Tapiwa.

The boy later revealed what allegedly happened to his mother who told him not to tell anyone.

The mother is said to have used the money to buy chicken. The boy will testify as a witness in the murder trial. The Herald.