Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Zodwa “set to reclaim Ginimbi Domboshava mansion” after his death

57,277

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

After the tragic news of the death of flamboyant businessman Ginimbi broke the internet, the question on everybody’s mind was; “Who is going to take over his assets?”

Ginimbi and Zodwa
Ginimbi and Zodwa

Ginimbi lived a flashy lifestyle, owned expensive cars and his Domboshava mansion had become the status symbol and hallmark of his splurging lifestyle.

Although Ginimbi claimed to have built the mansion in his home area where he grew up, a 2018 court record reveal that businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla also claims ownership of the Domboshava mansion.

Related Articles

Moana’s sister claims she was shocked by controversial…

37,049

Jackie spills the beans on South African celebrities using…

67,992

The screams that woke us…. lessons from Ginimbi, Moana…

50,124

Ginimbi and Moana… a look at the mysteries surrounding…

87,475

These ownership details were leaked in court as Zodwa sought to retrieve lost property worth $60 000 at the house in question.

Ginimbi to be buried at his mansion.... which will also be turned into a hotel
Ginimbi to be buried at his mansion…. which will also be turned into a hotel

In the court case, the State detailed that Zodwa lost the property at her Domboshava mansion to one of her security personnel, a man identified as Justice Jasi.

Zodwa and Ginimbi have been speculated to have been romantically involved and even married under the Marriage Act which entitle them to dual ownership of properties.

The two business people never categorically stated their marital status and on numerous occasions, Ginimbi skirted answering questions about his marital status.

Ginimbi to be buried at his mansion.... which will also be turned into a hotel
Ginimbi to be buried at his mansion…. which will also be turned into a hotel

Ginimbi’s father also revealed that Ginimbi had left children although he never claimed them when he was alive.

Sources close to the developments told the press that “Zodwa has already started projecting herself as the surviving spouse, and is firmly in charge.” Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments