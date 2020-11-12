WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson breaks silence on circulating Moana video

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

The death of fitness trainer Michelle “Moana” Amuli has brought out a whole lot of shocking details about her lifestyle.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Moana and founder of Jesus Generation International Ministries Prophet Edd Branson are seen arguing inside a car.

The video shows a visibly drunk Moana caressing Edd who for some reason seemed to be not interested. In a second clip, Moana is seen standing in front of a gate refusing to open it.

After a social media frenzy over the videos, Prophet Edd has finally addressed the issue.

He explained that the video is from months ago and he and Moana settled the issue the same night and have been friends ever since.

He said on the night in question, they had a furious row which ended at the police station.

“We had an argument and this video was unfortunately taken at a time when we were both immature. It was taken in the moment of our anger but we fixed our differences on the very same night,” he said.

Prophet Edd emphasised that he even talks to Moana’s sister and mother.

He also slammed those who leaked the video insisting that Moana would have not wanted that. He added that he had taken time out from the church to reevaluate his life. Nehanda Radio