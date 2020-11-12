Moana’s sister claims she was shocked by controversial birthday cake

Sister to Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli says she was shocked by a birthday cake for the late fitness trainer and socialite on Saturday evening.

Moana died in a horrific road accident on Sunday morning while making her way to Domboshava from the birthday party hosted by Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure at his Dreams nightclub.

Ginimbi, who was driving the Rolls Royce, was one of four people to die in the horror crash along “Borrowdale Road” following a failed attempt to overtake two cars on way to Domboshava.

Tatenda Gudza told Daily News on Tuesday that the birthday cake was one of strange things that happened in the few hours leading to the accident.

Tatenda “reluctantly” attended the birthday celebrations.

“The birthday cake was in the form of a human body. What shocked me was that she (Moana) chose to eat the heart part of the cake.

“She told us that she was just interested in eating her heart. I questioned her about the meaning of this and she told me it was just for fun,” she told Daily News.

Looking back, Tatenda claims she tried to get her sister to cancel the party.

“She came from South Africa where she was staying with her fiancée for the birthday. Her fiancée okayed the trip.

“When she arrived in the country, she was a completely changed or different person. I grew up with Moana and I know all her traits.

“I know her as a nice and caring sister who believed in working hard for the family, but on this day, she was moody and difficult to deal with or understand.

“I thought they were mere mood swings since she was six months pregnant.

“We had a number of misunderstandings on the day of the party. I told her I was not comfortable with her relationship with Genius, but she tried to calm me down saying he was a nice person.

“I tried in vain to convince her to cancel the party since the police had harassed us several times at the club.

“To make matters worse, Ginimbi arrived around 1am on Sunday. He was the one who insisted the party should go ahead despite police orders to stop it.”

In the same interview, Tatenda further claims that Moana sneaked into Ginimbi’s car for Domboshava without telling her.

“She was aware I was not comfortable with Ginimbi, hence she decided to go with him without my knowledge. She told me that ‘we will meet at home’. When I heard of the news of the accident, I never thought Moana was among them.”

Tatenda said she was never a fan of Ginimbi.

“I never admired Ginimbi’s lifestyle, but I ended up faking it for the sake of my sister. He (Ginimbi) was someone possessed by some spirits. My sister was just a victim of …just imagine how their lives ended”. H-Metro