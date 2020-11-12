Jackie spills the beans on South African celebrities using ‘Juju’ for wealth

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has accused some South African celebrities of using ‘witchcraft’ and ‘snakes’ to attain success and wealth. Speaking on her IGTV Live the author spoke about dark matters involving some of South Africa’s favorite celebrities.

She did not point fingers or mention anyone’s name but she spilled enough beans to drive social media users to make their own conclusions.

She said these people make the public believe that they got their wealth through hard working and gigs but thats not really the case.

“They will make you believe that they’ve got gigs, they’ve got endorsements. The will make you believe they are selling products that are giving them millions. But, behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this.”

“They are consistently going to sangomas, they are constantly changing friends because the more the friends know the trickier it becomes,” said Jackie.

She explained that she wasn’t attacking any celebrities selling products but also made it clear that what some celebrities show on line does not match with their wealth.

“For example, if you’re selling clothes it’s very rare to sell clothes that are worth half a million. And then you post your car, your apartment, your shopping, you’re going to every party every weekend, you’re eating at expensive places all the time. It’s a bit difficult.”

She went on to say how some rich people lure women to increase their dark magic powers and riches.

“It’s very clear you’re dating for money and they know you’re dating for money. And because they have a surplus of money they’ll make sure they take as much from you as possible.

She went on to warn young women of ‘sexually transmitted spirits’.

“Young women, whether you sleep with him with a condom or not, it makes no difference because your sweat is with him, your presence is with him and you’re in his environment.”

In the 60 minutes long video she claimed that some of these rich people keep snakes in a room or coffin.

This conversation comes after Zimbabweans have been roped into a public debate on whether the late flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ kadungure obtained his wealth through hard work or juju or political connections. Nehanda Radio