1 500 stands developed for Marondera

By Andrew Muvishi

Destiny for Africa Network (DAnet) has developed 1 500 stands for a low cost housing scheme meant to benefit civil servants and other home seekers in Marondera.

The project is expected to ease accommodation woes bedevilling civil servants and Proton Bakery employees.

The expansion of Proton Bakery in the town has pushed up the demand for housing as the number of the company’s workers has grown to 3 000, most of whom are in need of accommodation.

DAnet founder, Reverend Obadiah Msindo, said the high-density stands will go a long way easing the housing challenges.

“We developed 1 095 high density stands in Rusike suburb.

“The demand for housing in Marondera is mainly pushed by Proton Bakeries, which has about 3 000 employees,” he said.

A number of financial institutions have been involved in the development of low cost housing schemes in the country’s major urban centres, including Marondera.

“Destiny of Africa Network (DAnet) will continue providing accommodation in Rusike Marondera and other surrounding areas to help ease accommodation problems,” said Rev Msindo.

He said his organisation was targeting to parcel out more stands across the country, as part of the command housing project launched by Government.

The development comes at a time when the Government is moving towards reducing the national housing backlog which stands at 1,2 million, through the provision of affordable accommodation for home seekers.

The organisation says it has the support of Metropolitan Bank and has engaged building material supply outlets to help provide materials on credit to members of its cooperatives.

The development comes at a time when the Government is moving towards reducing the national housing backlog which stands at 1,2 million, through the provision of affordable accommodation for home seekers.

Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Zimbuild Property Investment has drafted the 2019 Infrastructure Investment Plan that seeks to encourage public-private partnerships to reduce the housing backlog in the country.

In the draft, Government said it will make policy intervention to allow multi-sectorial development in the provision of shelter after admitting that it cannot meet the growing demand for decent shelter, especially in urban areas, alone.

“In this regard the Government will institute policy intervention that allow for the developments of synergies and participation of all stakeholders, private sectors, employers, and development partners in the provision shelter,” read the report.

Mr Kennedy Muraicho of Swandev Private Limited, one of the leading land developers in Marondera said public-private partnerships enhance early complexion of projects and reduces housing backlog.

“The housing backlog in Marondera is very high, as private sector we are expecting to partner the city council in addressing this challenge. The city should be reviewing its master plan so that more land can be provided for housing developments,” he said. The Herald