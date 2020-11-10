Tundu Lissu flees Tanzania after ‘threats to his life’

Tanzania’s main opposition presidential candidate in last month’s disputed general election has left the country for Belgium, where until recently he had been receiving medical treatment after a 2017 assassination attempt against him.

Tundu Lissu sought refuge at the German ambassador’s residence in Dar es Salaam last week citing threats to his life, a BBC correspondent in Tanzania reports.

The Chadema party leader and a number of his colleagues had been arrested since the 28 October polls, as had members of another opposition party ACT Wazalendo.

Police accused them of planning unlawful protests and sedition. Some in Chadema were accused of planning to blow up petrol stations and markets in Dar es Salaam.

The opposition has demanded a re-run of the poll, which the UK and the United States said there had been systematic interference.

But Tanzania’s National Electoral Commission says there was no fraud. BBCNews.