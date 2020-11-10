Nyaradzo, deputy minister Machakaire to foot Gringo funeral expenses

Nyaradzo Funeral Services chief executive officer Philip Mataranyiika has partnered with the Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire to bail out the funeral expenses of the late comedian Lazarus Boora who was popularly known as Gringo.

Gringo’s family will not part with a cent.

In an interview with the Zim Morning Post Mataranyika said he will foot the funeral expenses on a 50/50 basis with Machakaire.

“Gringo was a very good person and we felt we need to chip in and make sure he gets a befitting send off,” Mataranyika said.

“We will pay for all expenses, from the food to be eaten by mourners, the transport that will be used, the coffin and other services that will be availed,” he said.

Gringo died early Monday morning at Westview Hospital in Zimre Park where he was receiving treatment for stomach and renal complications.

The veteran comedian and actor is expected to be buried on Saturday in Rusape. ZimMorningPost.