Matondo to chair new CAPS board

The government has appointed a new board for the country’s largest pharmaceutical company, CAPS (Pvt) Ltd, led by Mr Nyaradzai Matondo.

The appointment is with effect from November 4, 2020, said Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, in a statement.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce with the concurrence of His Excellence, the President ED Mnangagwa, has appointed board members Mr Nyaradzai Ian Matondo, Mr Tapiwa Mashingaidze, Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, Mr Arthur Manase and Mr Bothwell Nyajeka,” she said.

The appointments are in line with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

Dr Nzenza said the appointment of the new CAPS board members was focused on best practice and good corporate governance, transparency and accountability in decision making and thus a diversity of skills had been included to contribute to the strategic direction of CAPS into a formidable player in the pharmaceutical sector.

“Mr Matondo, an appointee to the board as the chair is a pharmaceutical quality assurance specialist and a pharmaceutical and laboratory reagents supply chain specialist, with over 20 years of experience,” said the minister.

“He is currently the principal consultant at APOLLO-AFROASIA Health in Zimbabwe, and managing director of Pracon Enterprises, South Africa since 2016, consulting in pharmaceutical supply chain management, pharmaceutical quality assurance, health technologies transfer and systems strengthening in the health sector, in sub Saharan Africa.”

Mr Matondo holds a MSc degree in Analytical Biochemistry and a BSc (Hons) degree in Applied Biology while Mr Nyajeka is presently Sable Chemical Industries chief executive officer. He is an expert in financial aspects and sits on several boards.

Mrs Gwatidzo currently serves as registrar at Great Zimbabwe University and has previously served as acting director of information and public relations in the vice chancellor’s office.

Mr Manase brings in a wealth of experience, which spans over 26 years in the legal department.

Mr Mashingaidze is an expert in chemical engineering with over 20 years of experience and is presently Chemplex Corporation Limited chief executive officer.

Dr Nzenza expressed confidence that the newly appointed CAPS board members’ expertise and experience will be resourceful for the resuscitation of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The Herald