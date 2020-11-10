Boy (15) electrocuted in school hostel

By Freedom Mupanedemo

A Form 3 pupil at Nkululeko High in Lower Gweru was electrocuted on Sunday while washing his blankets in a tub at the boys’ hostel.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the boy, Collen Chinyemba (15) from Kuwadzana, Harare, was with his school mates when he was electrocuted.

“It is said the boy was washing his blankets in a tub in the boys’ hostel when he then tried to steady himself by holding on to a metal pinned to the wall and was electrocuted,” said Insp Goko.

He said the boy fell to the ground and the other boys rushed to get the boarding master.

“The boarding master organised transport which took the boy to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Insp Goko. The Herald