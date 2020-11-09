Veteran comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora dies

Veteran comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora has died. He was 47. Gringo who was admitted at Westview Hospital in Zimre Park died this morning barely a day after his doctor had to deny premature reports that he had died over the weekend.

According to family members, Gringo was battling intestine obstruction and had a sitting discomfort, backache, hearing and talking difficulties.

Last year the actor underwent surgery for an appendix rupture before he relocated to his rural home in Rusape. He recently returned to Harare where had been staying with his wife and three children.