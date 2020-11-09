Moyo confident ahead of Algeria tie

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors striker David Moyo believes the quality in the team can help them pick at least four points in the upcoming back-to-back 2021 African Cup of Nations football qualifiers against Algeria.

Zimbabwe face the continental champions in Algiers on Thursday before they host the same opponents at the National Sports Stadium four days later in Group H.

And the Hamilton Academical forward, who has been drafted in for the first time for a competitive fixture, believes the team has enough quality to defy the odds against the North African giants.

Algeria have gone for 20 matches without conceding defeat but the dreadlocked striker is convinced the quality in the Warriors fold is enough to break that impressive Algeria run.

“Firstly, I am glad for this selection in the national team. You know when you are a football player, you thrive to do as much as you can to help your team attain their goals but you also dream to be picked for your national team in the ultimate,” said Moyo, who plies his trade in Scotland.

“I have represented Zimbabwe just once in a friendly match against Morocco about half-a-dozen years ago.

“I am happy to be back in the team and I am grateful for the faith shown in me by the technical team.

“I promise to work hard, very hard to justify my inclusion in the team. I will give everything and leave everything on the pitch.

“Obviously Algeria are the continental champions and they have the form at the moment.

“It takes an out of the ordinary team to go for an incredible 20 matches without conceding defeat.

“That shows their class as a unit. They are a massive team and they have the pedigree and quality in their ranks.

“We know exactly what they are capable of doing and we are braced up for the challenge.”

Moyo, who is as comfortable playing as a centre striker, as he is as a winger, said Zimbabwe will be out to prove that the form book can be shredded after all.

“While Algeria’s current form is incredible, we remain confident as a team that we can squeeze a result both away and at home.

“Look, we have always done well against them even when the chips are down on our side.

“We are Zimbabwe and they know we are the Warriors, fighters.

“We have always made their lives difficult. When you look closely at our team you will realise that we have quality.” The dreadlocked player, who is making waves in the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton, said Zimbabwe has as many talented players just like their opponents.

“Who doesn’t know Khama (Billiat) the whole continent. We have the likes of captain Knowledge (Musona), Elvis (Chipezeze) , Marvellous (Nakamba), Nyasha (Munetsi) and all the guys around.

“We have that much-needed depth and we know what’s at stake.

“It might be a case of David versus Goliath as I see it and we are ready to pounce.

“No one doubts the Algerians’ pedigree. They are good, very good. They have big players who are dotted around the world’s biggest leagues.

“They have the talent in their ranks but I know we also have the quality and we can upstage them both at home and away.

“We acknowledge their quality but that’s where our respect for them ends, outside the field, when in the field, we are the Warriors and ready to die for the badge.” Algeria lead the standings in Group H on six points after two rounds of fixtures while Zimbabwe are second on four points.

Botswana, on a single point, are third with Zambia anchoring the standings without any points to their name.

Match days three and four were originally scheduled for March but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to those plans.

The finals were supposed to be played next year in Cameroon but CAF have postponed the tournament by a year but the venue remains unchanged. The Herald.