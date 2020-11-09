MDC Alliance targets registering 1 million voters ahead of 2023 election

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has launched a 1 million voter registration campaign to boost the number of the main opposition’s balloters ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

The party’s national executive council member Descent Collins Bajila confirmed at a meeting in Bulawayo.

“There were so many issues that were discussed but the key takeaway was the launch of the one-million youth campaign where we are looking forward to registering one million first-time voters. We want them to participate in the next election regardless of when it will come,” he said.

MDC Alliance youth secretary general Gift Ostallos Siziba in a statement listed six resolutions made during the launch of the 1 million voter registration

“We held a successful MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Council in this city of kings this weekend- below are the key resolutions made:

1. Prepare for action- a radical mass mobilisation program to energise the base, organise communities and fight dictatorship.

2. Defend the people’s project with utmost precision.

3. Launch I Million Youth campaign in all Provinces as a harbinger of a radically different Youth Assembly.

4. Take the Youth Assembly back to the rural areas- Focus on rural Youth mobilisation, voter education and economic empowerment programs.

5. Initiate a Political education program as a grassroots class consciousness drive for young people.

6. Join forces with the progressive Youth Movements in and around Zimbabwe to form a formidable fight against military dictatorship in the country.