Ginimbi to be buried at his mansion…. which will also be turned into hotel

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Darlington Kadungure, a brother to the late flamboyant socialite Genius affectionately known as Ginimbi, who died in a horror car accident along Borrowdale Road in Philadelphia, Harare, Sunday morning, said the his brother’s Domboshava mansion will be turned into a hotel as per his wish.

His father Anderson, also confirmed that Ginimbi will be buried at the mansion.

Ginimbi (36) died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home in the company of Limumba Karim, believed to be of Malawian origin, Elisha and fitness trainer-cum-video-vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli — who all died after being burnt beyond recognition.

They were all coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams.

Ginimbi’s relative said his house will be turned into a hotel.

“You know with what has been talked about his wealth, (that he acquired it through unorthodox means), Ginimbi is on record saying no one would occupy his house. He told people that it should be turned into a hotel.

“He used to say he would want a mausoleum to be built for him such that he will always be remembered by many generations who would visit the hotel,” a family member told NewsDay.

Ginimbi’s father said his son is going to be buried at his mansion as per his wish.

“It was his wish to be given a befitting send off and he took his time to inform us how to fulfill it.

“Ginimbi will be buried at his homestead where he is expecting us to make it a resort place where locals and foreigners would visit.

“He told us to build a statue at the homestead and also wanted us to allow all his friends to witness the burial.

“Because of that we are expecting his body by Friday after postmortem carried and bury him Saturday.

“Mourners will be gathered at his father’s house to allow undertakers to prepare the grave.

“Family members and few others will be allowed to enter the gate to allow undertakes do their work without interference,” said Kadungure. Nehanda Radio