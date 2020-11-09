Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o in hospital after car accident

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o is stable in hospital after he was involved in a shocking car accident, in Cameroon, according to reports.

The striker was said to have been driving home from a wedding in his native Cameroon when his car was hit by a bus on the morning on Sunday, November 8.

Eto’o, 39, suffered a head injury and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

However, it is suggested the former Chelsea man is recovering well under close attention from doctors.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus tweeted a picture of Eto’o’s apparent destroyed motor alongside the caption, “The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in.

“I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations.”

Both BBC News Pidgin and Goal reported on the crash and while there has been no official word from Eto’o, the BBC have quoted a close relation.

The picture shows Eto’o’s car smashed from the front and was perhaps lucky to escape without further injuries. Euro Weekly News

