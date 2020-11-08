ZAA Canada and USA go virtual as WorldRemit is announced as partner

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced a combined virtual awards event for the ZAA USA and Canada editions in partnership with WorldRemit on 12 December 2020.

The ZAA USA edition is in its 5th year running, whilst Canada mark their second event after their successful inaugural awards dinner gala last year. This year the two will hold a combined virtual event and nominations are now open on www.zimachievers.com.

The announcement sees ZAA revisiting their tried and tested partnership with the global fintech company, WorldRemit in celebration of Zimbabwean achievers who are based in the diaspora.

The money transfer company has sponsored ZAA editions in recent years and is regularly involved in community projects and promotions.

“We are excited to announce the event, nomination and voting dates for the special virtual combined ZAA Canada and USA editions. Nominations are open until the 15th November and voting will begin on the 23rd November 2020.

“The circumstances of this year are different from the previous one, but our diaspora community has continued achieving remarkable feats. It is our pleasure to announce WorldRemit as our sponsors for this year’s event,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA International Chairman.

“ZAA is all about celebrating and honoring high achievement from all our people around the world. This year will be no different and we invite everyone to join us on our joint Awards Virtual Event. We will be streaming the event live across various online platforms due to the prevailing situations around the world.”

The ZAA were founded in 2010 to celebrate and recognize the remarkable work by Zimbabweans in the diaspora and comprise of annual editions in the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Botswana.

Now in their 10th year of existence, ZAA is involved in various activities throughout the year and culminate in annual Awards Dinner Gala in their respective country chapters.

Nominations are now open for ZAA USA: http://www.zimachievers.com/usa/nominate/

For ZAA Canada: http://www.zimachievers.com/canada/nominations/