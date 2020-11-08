Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure killed in tragic car accident

Flamboyant socialite Genius Kadungure, affectionately known as Ginimbi, has tragically died after a head on collision in the Borrowdale area around 5:20 am this morning.

Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure
Ginimbi

A tweet by @HStvNews says the police and his family have since confirmed the sad news.  He was thrown off the vehicle which burst into flames after the crash, according to witnesses

Ginimbi’s twitter account (managed by a friend) sent out the following tweet;

“I feel like hell, I don’t even know which words to even use, Genius Kadungure has been called by God, he is no more. He was in a terrible accident around 5am, he died on the spot with 3 of his friends in the car, Karim, Elisha and Moana – Ms Shally.”

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere tweeted Sunday morning;

“Genius Kadungure~ This is unbearable. A youngman who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP.”

