Prince Dube now a dad

By Mehluli Sibanda

Prince Dube is not only in fine form for his Tanzanian club Azam where he has scored six league goals so far, the lad is also a sharp shooter at home with the results already out there for everyone to see.

It appears the 23-year-old Dube has been scoring freely for Azam knowing well that he had scored the most crucial goal in Zimbabwe before he headed off to Tanzania in August.

Dube has welcomed the birth of his first child, with the player allowed time to be briefly with the newly born and the mother when he reported for Warriors duty on Friday.

The Azam striker was one of four foreign-based players to arrive last Friday ahead of back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against Algeria.

Zimbabwe face Algeria in Algiers on Thursday before the two teams clash at the National Sports Stadium four days later. Given the way he has been scoring for Azam, Dube is expected to play a huge part in the next two matches.

The South Africa-based trio of Elvis Chipezeze, Devine Lunga and Ovidy Karuru are the other ones who arrived in the country on Friday. Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said Dube is expected back in Harare today.

“Prince we gave him time to see (his) new born child so he is in Bulawayo coming back tomorrow,’’ said Mpandare.

United States of America-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva and defender Tendai Jirira are not available because of travel obstacles in USA, which prevented them from flying to Zimbabwe. This means the squad of 24 is now reduced to 22, with no additions to be made.

“We knew about those issues, Mukuruva and Jirira are not coming, which is why we had a squad of 24 players,’’ Mpandare said.

According to a schedule of arrivals made available by Mpandare, central defender Alec Mudimu, who plays club football in Moldova, was expected to arrive yesterday.

Jimmy Dzingai, Jordan Zemura, Tendai Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat and David Moyo should land in the country tomorrow.

Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, Marshal Munetsi should arrive in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the day the Warriors fly out by chartered flight to the North African country.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru, Butholezwe Ncube, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube. The Sunday News