Pride of Murehwa charms Bournemouth

By Langton Nyakwenda and Forward Nyanyiwa

Growing up in England, Jordan Zemura’s biggest influence was former Zimbabwe captain Benjani Mwaruwari, whose unique celebration styles, especially during his stint at Manchester City, charmed many.

The England-born star has matured into a 20-year-old wingback prospect at Championship side AFC Bournemouth and is basking in glory after receiving his first call-up for Zimbabwe.

Zemura, who traces his roots to Mukarakate Village in Murehwa and is of the Moyo totem, is part of the Warriors squad that leaves for Algeria on Tuesday for a Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers on Thursday.

The return leg is at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“The call-up means everything,” Zemura told The Sunday Mail Sport from his UK base last week.

The roving left-back has made it into the match-day squad for Bournemouth twice this term and was on the score sheet when the club’s Under-21 side won 4-3 at Southend United last Wednesday.

“Currently, I am transitioning into breaking into the first team and playing competitively. So at the moment, I am ready and can’t wait for the opportunity (to play for the Warriors).

“It is something that I have always wanted to do. I received the call-up from the manager and had a good conversation with him, and now things are looking good and I want to be part of this team,” an ecstatic Zemura said.

“I am proud to be Zimbabwean. I am from Mukarakate Village in Murehwa under Chief Mangwende and my totem is Moyo Muzukuru, Gono Chirandu.”

Zemura has never set foot in Zimbabwe and is expected to do so tomorrow, 20 years after his birth, and his kinsmen from rural Murehwa are said to have been pushing for a home-coming ceremony at the airport, but the Covid-19 restrictions have stalled the plans.

Nonetheless, his love for the land of his forefathers has never waned, thanks largely to the inspiration he received from ex-Manchester City and Portsmouth star striker Mwaruwari.

“A big player he was (Mwaruwari).

“He played in England when I was growing up. Seeing a fellow countryman of his stature was everything.

“He played for the likes of Manchester City, Portsmouth and many others. To reach his level will be everything.

“And, of course, how can I forget to mention his celebration which was amazing and something that lit up my eyes.”

Zemura starred for Bournemouth’s Under-21 side last Wednesday night and has been nominated for the club’s Goal of the Month award for October after his goal in the 5-1 friendly win against Eastleigh on October 19.

AFC Bournemouth’s official website described the goal: “Bombing forward on the left flank, he finished off a superb team move by depositing Dinesh Gillela’s inch-perfect cross into the bottom corner first time.”

He has received rave reviews from the English press following a solid performance in his side’s 1-2 loss against Manchester City in a Carabao Cup match on September 24.

He came up against City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez and the two could clash again on Thursday in Algiers.

“My game plan is to make sure I am in the best condition. As you all know, Mahrez is a top player but coming up against him before was a good battle.

“I felt I had done well against him, so I am looking to do more of the same and just backing my own defence’s ability against him.

“Then helping the team while going forward. “My recent performances have been good and every time I step out on the field I have been working harder and harder to help the team in every way possible. What drives me is an easy one, it’s the feeling of success and wanting to win which sets me up – nothing better than winning and having a good game, and personally knowing that I played well.”

He is, however, not getting ahead of himself. He knows how formidable the Algerians are. After all, they are African champions who have never lost in their last 20 matches.

“The game is going to be challenging as we are up against a top side, but if we prepare right and show our talent as a team, I am sure we will come out with a positive result,” he noted.

A versatile defender, who can play anywhere in the back four, Zemura is proud of the Warriors and is excited at the prospects of linking up with his national teammates for the first time. “I know they (Zimbabwe) have qualified for the recent African Cup of Nations tournaments and it is something that I want to be part of, as they are on the rise.

“I haven’t had the chance to communicate with any Warriors players, so going there will be a first and I am really excited to link up with the squad.”

He insisted it was still early days but pledged to fight for the pride of Zimbabwe.

“Promises are a bit awkward thing to do as we are not in control of the future, but I can definitely guarantee my fellow Zimbabweans that I will give everything for the people and the country.

“I want to give hope to other young players coming up, such as my cousin, Chris Mazenge, who plays for the Under-15 and 16 side here, that the country is on the right path and will do everything we can.

“In three years, I hope to be at the best of my game and playing in the Premier League, which I personally believe is the best league.”

He already has a few nicknames, but he could add another one during the Warriors camp.

“To be honest I have got a few (nicknames) but the one that sticks is JZ,” he says.

“It is something that’s been said since I can remember. So, yeah, JZ, that is me and I like the ring to it.”

For Zemura, it will be a classic case of being thrown into the deep end in his debut in the cauldron of the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, where losing is taboo to the Desert Foxes.

“I am ready to fight for my country,” he declared. The Sunday Mail