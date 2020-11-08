‘Believe my prophecy or I shoot you’

By Harmony Agere

A self-proclaimed prophet who last week filmed himself threatening to shoot members of his church for refusing to believe in his prophecies has been arrested.

Madzibaba Moses Chatara of the Johane Masowe Apostolic sect appeared in court yesterday facing charges of violating the Firearms Act. He was jointly charged with Denford Ganye, who allegedly gave him the firearm. It is the State’s case that on November 5, 2020, Ganye, who is a licensed firearm owner, gave or hired the gun to Chatara.

“Moses Chatara then self-recorded himself a video threatening congregates of Johane Masowe saying he will use the firearm against his clients who deny his prophecies,” prosecutor Lloyd Tarenyika alleged.

“The video went viral on social media and investigations into the possession of the firearm were instituted.

“On November 6, 2020, Moses Chatara was arrested, leading to the arrest of the accused person and subsequent recovery of the firearm used in the commission of the offence.”

The duo were remanded out of custody until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a Zvimba man, Gift Chemhuru (40), who was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a one-month-old baby boy allegedly kidnapped by his wife Miriam Bwanali at Spar Montague in Harare on October 22, will return to court tomorrow for routine remand.

Chemhuru has been linked to two other child kidnappings. His wife, Bwanali, is still on the run after she escaped just before police reached her house last week. The Sunday Mail