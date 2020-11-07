Hunt says Billiat still has his support

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says talking to Khama Billiat will not help him during his ongoing goal drought.

Billiat is undoubtedly the biggest player in Chiefs’ setup at the moment, more so with striker Samir Nurkovic sidelined through injury.

However, he has yet to get off the mark in Hunt’s era, with his form having dwindled significantly since last season in which he managed just three goals in 25 appearances.

The 56-year-old tactician has now explained how he plans to get the Zimbabwean international back firing on all cylinders.

“I think you [as a player] have just got to get a little bit more work in on the training ground.

“I think when you’re not scoring, you’ve got to at least be creating or work harder for the team, and then goals will come,” Hunt told the media this week.

“I think that’s pretty much [it], the most important thing is that the team must come first and you’ve got to work harder, which he has done here and there, but we need a little more consistency.

“What we can’t do at the moment is leave him out and give him a little bit of a break because of our situation, so we’ve got to try and play him through this patch and get him to be in the right areas and do the right things.

“Certainly, you can do all the talking you want — and we have spoken on numerous occasions, trying to give him a little bit more understanding of where to be when the ball is in certain areas — but it’s got to be a little self-instinct as well about wanting to do it. The Herald