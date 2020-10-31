Teacher dies in mine mishap

A mining exercise by two Zvishavane teachers turned fatal when one of them died after he accidentally fell headlong into a mine tunnel as he tried to use a manual hoist to lower a colleague underground, where they were panning for gold.

Pesanai Chiresve had abandoned classes at the nearby Gorge Chipadze Secondary School in search of the precious mineral along with colleagues Tafadzwa Makasi, Aneas Makaya and Celopas Gumbo when he met his fate.

Makasi, who was being lowered underground using a tin tied to a rope, is said to be recuperating at Zvishavane District Hospital after sustaining fractures.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the incident occurred on Thursday morning near Dadaya High School on the outskirts of Zvishavane.

“Police are investigating a case in which one Mr Pesanai Chiresve who was a teacher at George Chipadze Secondary School in Zvishavane, died after he lost control of a hoist he was using to lower a colleague at a mine where they were illegally panning for gold,” he said. “He lost footing and fell headlong into the mine tunnel.”

Asst-Comm Nyathi said police attended the scene and Chiresve’s body was retrieved and taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary.

According to witnesses, Chiresve, together with his colleagues, left school on Wednesday morning to embark on illegal mining.

Chiresve will be buried at his rural home in Chivi today.

The teachers had approached the owner of a mining claim seeking permission to pan for gold.

They then teamed up and went into the mine using a tunnel.

The Herald