Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Algeria president hospitalised in Germany but ‘stable’

17,753

Algeria’s president underwent medical tests in a German hospital and is in a stable condition, officials said Thursday, days after suspected coronavirus cases were reported among his aides.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seen in December 2019
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seen in December 2019

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 74, was transferred Wednesday to Germany for treatment from an Algerian hospital.

His office said he “underwent thorough medical tests in one of Germany’s largest specialised hospitals” and is in “a stable” condition.

“The medical team says that the results of the tests are reassuring,” his office added in a statement.

Related Articles

Algeria president hospitalised amid Covid scare

6,111

Algeria beat Nigeria and extend unbeaten run to 19 matches

8,052

Zifa confident Warriors to play Algeria at home

11,227

Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause – will…

11,026

The president “has begun to received the adequate treatment”, it said, without giving further details.

Tebboune’s transfer to Germany came after officials on Saturday said he had “voluntarily” gone into self-isolation for five days amid reports several officials in the presidency and government had contracted the Covid-19 disease.

On Tuesday, Tebboune, a heavy smoker, was admitted into a “specialised care unit” in a military hospital in Algeria’s capital.

His hospitalisation comes ahead of a referendum to be held Sunday on constitutional reforms that the government hopes will satisfy a protest movement. The vote is a flagship initiative of Tebboune.

Algeria has seen a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

More than 57,300 infections have been recorded in the country of 44 million, including 1,949 deaths. AFP.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments