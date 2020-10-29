Prophet clashes with soldier

By Arron Nyamayaro

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has clashed with a member of the uniformed forces over mineral resources at a hill in Mashonaland Central province.

Prophet Freddy, the owner of Lazania Gold Mining (PVT) LTD claims his workers were threatened with a gun by Colonel Richard Mapanda forcing him to approach the High Court for an urgent chamber application to interdict the latter.

The case was filed under HC6223/20 and the application was prepared by the clergyman’s lawyers Mudimu Law Chambers citing Col Mapanda as the first respondent and the provincial mining director Mashonaland East province as the second respondent.

“Applicant is a mining company which is in the business of mining and prospecting for gold on an area of approximately 100 hectares, situated within RA 1566 in the mining district of Mashonaland Central under special grant number 7286 (Part X1X) mining area mining claim.

“The applicants have been on the said mining area since 2019 and have been conducting mining operation without interference. H-Metro.