Mwenezi legislator Omar dies

By George Maponga

Zanu PF Member of the National Assembly for Mwenezi East Cde Jusby Omar has died.

He died yesterday after suffering a heart attack. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Makurira Memorial Clinic.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira confirmed Cde Omar’s death.

The minister said Zanu PF and Government had lost a stalwart committed to helping Masvingo and the nation at large achieve President Mnangagwa Vision 2030.

“It’s true we have received the sad news of the passing on of Cde Omar this evening around 6pm today (yesterday) after he suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead on arrival at Makurira Memorial Clinic.

“As Zanu PF and also Government we have lost a fighter and dedicated cadre committed to the socio-economic upliftment of the people of Masvingo in general, and Mwenezi in particular. We have been robbed of a true son of the soil and a patriotic cadre who loved his country,” he said.

Minister Chadzamira described Cde Omar as one of the foot soldiers who gave impetus to the drive to achieve Vision 2030.

Cde Omar was first elected Mwenezi East legislator in 2017 in a parliamentary by-election held following the death of Cde Joshua Moyo.

He was to successfully win re-election in the 2018 harmonised polls. The Herald.