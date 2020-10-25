Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Relief for passport applicants in South Africa

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa has streamlined passport application processes to minimise challenges associated with obtaining travel documents.

Passports go through the numbering and perforation stage at the National Passport Production Centre in Harare
In a public notice on Friday, Consul-General Mrs Melody Chaurura said they had to act after receiving numerous complaints that a disproportionately high number of applications were being rejected.

“It has come to our attention that photos are being rejected for failure to meet minimum standards and we have received many complaints about this issue,” said Consul-General Chaurura.

She said in cases where the applicants feel that their passport photo is okay, they will be made to sign a passport photo exoneration form, which will be attached to their application. This is done to absolve the consulate of any consequences that may arise from attaching a sub-standard photo.

Zimbabwe currently has two consulate offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The main embassy is located in Pretoria. The Sunday Mail

