Nox pays homage to Master KG

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Zimbabwean-born musician Nox has paid homage to acclaimed South African artiste, Master KG, who he said played a huge role towards his success regionally.

Nox, who is based in South Africa, started working with Master KG a few months back and the two worked on Nox’s song titled My Melody.

This track which was released two months back was released at a time Master KG was riding high on the success of his Jerusalema hit whose dance challenge trended globally.

Naturally, because all the attention was on Master KG, people began browsing for music that he produced.

This is when the likes of Makhadzi, Zanda Zakuza, Nomcebo Zikode and Nox were elevated as they started to get more following, not only regionally, but internationally.

Without doubt, Nox rode on this success, something that saw My Melody’s video getting over one million views within weeks.

For him, this was his greatest achievement as his yesteryear hit, Ndinonyara only reached one million views on YouTube in September this year, eight years after its release.

Commenting on his success, Nox said he is grateful to have shrugged shoulders and benefited immensely from his association with Master KG.

“The collaboration with Master KG is gaining momentum across the world as it’s one of the best-selling singles on Spotify and Apple Music. It’s currently the number one selling single on Apple Music in Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho.

“The video as we speak, is one of the top videos here in South Africa and it was number one in Zimbabwe for almost two weeks,” he said.

Nox acknowledged that Master KG is the pillar behind his success.

“Master KG’s success is having a big effect on my career because as people seek for Master KG on YouTube, one of the top songs that comes out is My Melody. This automatically means people are being directed to my songs with him.”

My Melody, Nox added, is now a Mega Hit on MTV.

“The track is slowly becoming a global hit. We’re currently topping charts on Australian National TV, MTV, MTV Base, Channel O, Trace Africa and Urban,” said an impressed Nox.

The musician said fans should expect fireworks in the coming months as he has more singles with Master KG and South African big names.

“There are more collaborations that are coming. I’ve two with Master KG in the pipeline and others with more South African big stars. I can safely say I’ve moved from being just a local artiste as I’m on the road to becoming one of Africa’s big artistes as I’ve proved my worth,” said Nox. The Chronicle