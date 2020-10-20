‘Mwonzora, Khupe should not be afraid to be told the truth’, Bhebhe

MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has refused to attend a disciplinary hearing called on him by MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora through the media.

Bhebhe said he would not attend the “kangaroo” disciplinary hearing because it was called through a wrong procedure.

Speaking to the NewZimbabwe.com on Monday, Bhebhe accused the MDC-T leadership led by Thokozani Khupe of being against anyone who spoke their mind.

“I will not attend such a disciplinary hearing being called through the media.

“The person who did that knows what needs to be done in terms of the procedures and process when one is being called to appear for a disciplinary hearing, and I am sure that has not been done.

“The party leadership should not be afraid of being told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Mwonzora on Monday told the media that the party had decided to discipline Bhebhe and Harare provincial youth chairperson Paul Gorekore for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“Denounce acts of indiscipline, destabilisation of the party and bringing the party into disrepute by Mr Abednico Bhebhe and Paul Gorekore.

“The leadership hereby ordered to commence and pursue disciplinary action against these two in terms of the party constitution.

“The national council was of the opinion that there were acts of indiscipline by Mr Gorekore and Mr Bhbhe but we resolved that the two would be dealt with in terms of our constitution. We want to assure our supporters that we will be firm with our own,” Mwonzora said.

Last week, Bhebhe exposed an affidavit, saying party funds totalling $7 million had been wiped out by acting party president Khupe and national chairperson Morgen Komichi.

He accused Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi of failing to respect the party constitution by failing to organise a proper National Executive Committee meeting.

Against this background, the MDC-T leadership has reportedly been angered by Bhebhe hence it wants to punish him.