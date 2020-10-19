‘Does anyone need to shame a regime which is a shame to itself’- Job Sikhala

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Outspoken opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for incarcerating activist Terrence Manjengwa (26), for more than 50 days without trial.

Manjengwa was arrested in August after he conducted a protest demanding the release of Sikhala who had been arrested and charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July demonstrations against corruption.

Manjengwa, is currently detained at Harare Remand Prison after being charged with criminal nuisance. He was denied bail by the magistrate court and waiting for bail a ruling at the High Court.

Sikhala has demanded the release of Manjengwa.

“The nonsense of punishing people before trial must come to an end.

“How would a normal country with a properly functioning judiciary system honestly refuse an accused person bail for a charge of criminal nuisance.

“This must be brought to the world so that everything wrong with our state is exposed. This is what is called shaming oneself, not what Terrence did.

“Release this young man as soon as possible. Otherwise I will spring from the slumber. I don’t give empty threats. It’s not part of my DNA.

“Release Terrence Manjengwa. Stop doing this kind of nonsense in our country. On Tuesday I am going to address a press conference concerning the abuse of this young man. Enough is enough.

“They arrested him (Manjengwa) for a charge of criminal nuisance. Since then, he has spent 50 days in remand prison with courts refusing to grant him bail on the grounds he shamed the State.

“So stupid are grounds for refusing him bail that people tend to question themselves whether Zimbabwe still has any judiciary to talk about. Does anyone need to shame a regime which is a shame for itself.

“I am taking care of the family’s household needs, rentals and food. I am also sending the young man food to prison and have been always checking on his welfare,” Zengeza West legislator said.

The 31st July protests were convened by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who spent 45 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison together with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. They were also charged with “inciting violence’.